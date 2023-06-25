Sikkim's Chief Economic Advisor, Prof Mahendra P Lama on June 25 emphasized the need for caution in engaging in bilateral trade with China. Prof Lama highlighted the lack of reliable engagement from China's side of the border and expressed his reservations about conducting business under the current circumstances. Referring to the Doklam issue and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof Lama stressed that China's betrayal has undermined trust, making it imperative for China to change its attitude.

The remarks were made during the "One Day Special Talk" session organized by the Doctorate Association of Sikkim (DAS) at Chintan Bhawan. Prof Lama, who has prepared a report on Indo-China bilateral trade, responded to a question on Nathula bilateral trade, shedding light on the complexities surrounding trade relations between India and China.

It is important to note that recently, Sikkim's Rural Development Department Minister, Sonam Lama, urged Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to explore the potential of transforming the Indo-China border at Nathula into a tourist hub. However, Minister Lama emphasized that such initiatives should not compromise national security interests.

The Nathula border trade between India and China has faced several disruptions. It remained closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was previously impacted by the Doklam standoff and strained relations between the two countries. Additionally, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which commenced via Sikkim a few years ago, was also suspended following these developments.

After its reopening on July 6, 2006, the border trade through the historic Old Silk Route at Nathu La held promise for improved relations between India and China. However, recent events have underscored the need for caution and a reassessment of trade engagements with China.