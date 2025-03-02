The All Sikkim Christian Organisation (ASCO), on March 2, held a general meeting at its Namchi head office, marking a significant transition with the dissolution of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) following the completion of its term.

A new CEC was constituted in accordance with the organisation’s Constitution, ushering in a fresh leadership team to guide ASCO’s initiatives in the coming term.

The newly-appointed CEC members include Satish Chandra Rai, MLA of 11-Namchi Singithang, as the Chief Patron, alongside Patrons Pratap Singh Rai and Simon Kulung. El Lanam Sereng has been designated as the Chief Advisor, while a team of experienced advisors, including Rev. James Bassett, Ps. Micah Thulung, and Rev. D. B. Pradhan, will provide strategic guidance.

The executive leadership now comprises Kishore Dungmali as President, El. Nirmal Subba as Vice President 1, and Jeewan Kharel as Vice President 2. Pa. M. B. Chettri has been appointed as Working President, with El. Anand P. Subba and Ps. Andrew Chettri taking charge as General Secretaries.

Other key office bearers include El. Bishnu Rai and Mr. Naresh Rai as Joint Secretaries, El. Lendup Lepcha as Treasurer, and Mrs. Dil Kumari Chettri as Joint Treasurer.

In a significant structural update, it was decided that the existing District Committees would be dissolved later this month, with new bodies to be formed in each district. This move aims to streamline operations and enhance ASCO’s outreach across Sikkim.

A dedication prayer for the newly appointed CEC was led by Rev. D. B. Pradhan. The Chief Patron, Chief Advisor, and President addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of unity, dedication, and collaborative efforts for the welfare of the Christian community and the broader development of Sikkim.