Sikkim's Citizen Action Party backs Sonam Wangchuk, calls for dialogue

The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-Sikkim) on July 15 voiced concern over the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk, whose indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi entered its 18th day, and appealed to the Union government to begin a "constructive and meaningful dialogue" with the protesters.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Wangchuk remains under constant medical supervision and is "very weak". The bulletin said his weight has dropped to 57.15 kg after losing another 400 grams in the past 24 hours, taking his total weight loss since the fast began to 8.9 kg. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97 per cent, while his hydration level was described as fair.

Expressing solidarity with the activist, CAP-Sikkim said it was praying for his recovery and hoped the Centre would give due consideration to the issues he has raised.

"We offer our sincere prayers for his safety, good health, and well-being," the party said, adding that it remained hopeful the Union government would initiate a "constructive and meaningful dialogue at the earliest".

The party described Wangchuk as one of India's leading voices on sustainable development, climate resilience and community-driven innovation. It also stressed that "dialogue, mutual respect, and democratic engagement remain the strongest pillars of our republic" and expressed confidence that sincere discussions could lead to an honourable resolution.

Support for Wangchuk's protest also came from the Affected Citizens of Teesta (ACT), a Sikkim-based organisation working on environmental conservation and the rights of indigenous communities. The organisation urged the Centre to respond to what it called the activist's "legitimate demands".

ACT said the government had a "moral and constitutional duty" to respond to the concerns being raised and argued that the demand for the removal of the Union education minister was aimed at restoring "integrity and accountability" to the education system rather than targeting an individual.

The organisation also extended its support to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling on the Centre to ensure immediate medical care for Wangchuk and launch a transparent process to address the issues raised by the demonstrators.