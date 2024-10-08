Senior leaders and workers from Sikkim's Citizen Action Party (CAP) participated in a district-level meeting to discuss the party's future strategies, organisational strengthening, and election-related matters, at CAP leader Lalit Gurung's residence in Gangtok.

In the meeting which saw the full support of leaders from all seven constituencies under Gangtok District, recognised the importance of everyone's cooperation and contributions.

The meet also ensured that necessary steps will be taken to further strengthen the party.

The meeting emphasised enhancing unity and collaboration within the party, and collectively tackling upcoming challenges.

With focus on Sikkim's current economic and social landscape, significant discussions were also held on these issues, which are expected to influence future policy decisions.

The meeting ended with the resolve to strengthen the party and its presence in Gangtok District and also thanked the entire people of the district for their support in the recently-concluded election, 2024.

On behalf of the party, senior seaders congratulated Lalit Gurung and his family on being bestowed with the responsibility of District President (Gangtok).