The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, along with the All Sikkim Panchayat Welfare Council, observed National Panchayati Raj Day 2025 with a special event held at Ranipool on Wednesday. The programme aimed to celebrate the contributions of local self-governance institutions and honour those who have played a role in strengthening grassroots democracy across the state.

The event was led by Ganesh Kumar Rai, President of Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion. His presence added significance to the celebration, which was attended by a large gathering of people connected to the panchayati system in Sikkim.

Among the attendees were senior leaders of the party, current Zilla Panchayats and Panchayats, as well as former panchayats, past councillors, and ex-Nagar Panchayat members. Several dedicated supporters of the party also took part in the program, making it a well-attended and meaningful celebration.

Speaking on the occasion, Ganesh Kumar Rai highlighted the vital role that Panchayati Raj institutions play in empowering rural communities. He said, “The strength of our democracy begins at the grassroots level. Our panchayats are not just local bodies, but the foundation of a stronger and more inclusive society.”