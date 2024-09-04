The Citizen Action Party (CAP) of Sikkim has raised serious concerns about recent changes in government practices under the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). The party has accused the SKM government of altering existing policies related to the regularisation of temporary employees and the release of payments to contractors, sparking widespread criticism.

CAP alleges that the government has effectively nullified earlier memorandums that assured regularisation for employees with over four years of service before the 2024 general elections. Under the new practices, these employees must now secure recommendations from their local MLAs to be considered for regularisation, a move the CAP condemns as unconstitutional and a violation of citizens' rights.

Ganesh K Rai, Chief Coordinator of CAP, expressed alarm over these changes, stating, “Our primary concern is the sudden policy shift where employees are now required to obtain MLA recommendations despite holding valid memorandums. We met with the Chief Secretary to seek clarification, and he confirmed that there is no official order mandating MLA recommendations, making these new practices improper.”

Rai also criticised what he sees as the growing influence of MLAs, claiming some are leveraging their power to demand political support from citizens before granting recommendations. The CAP has given the Chief Secretary’s office a 72-hour deadline to address these issues, warning of further action if the concerns are not resolved.

The party also pointed out a troubling trend requiring MLA endorsements for the disbursement of contractor payments, calling for a government investigation into these practices. CAP plans to pursue this matter further with the Chief Secretary after the upcoming visit of the Doner Minister to Sikkim, urging swift action to ensure fair governance.