Bharat Basnet, the president of Sikkim's Citizen Action Party, has resigned from his position.

Basnett who was also an MP candidate resigned from his role on moral grounds.

Basnet has been a prominent figure in the party and his departure marks a significant change in its leadership.

Meanwhile, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has once again proven its stronghold in the state, retaining the lone Lok Sabha seat after the party’s sitting Member of Parliament (MP), Indra Hang Subba emerged victorious against his nearest rival, Bharat Basnett of the Citizen Action Party (CAP) by a significant margin of 78,766 votes.



Also Read: Sikkim: People were pro-incumbent this time, says SKM MP Indra Hang Subba

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Subba expressed his gratitude towards the people of Sikkim. He said, “People were pro-incumbent this time. We have actually increased our majority in the Assembly as well as in the parliamentary seats. The Sikkimese people have reposed their faith in us once again trusting our party, our leadership, Prem Singh Tamang, and all other MLAs and leaders from the SKM party.”

Subba further added that the party would take constructive measures to develop Sikkim. When asked about the party’s alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Subba stated, “We have just won. The party will be deciding this thing. It will be public very soon.”