As Sikkim prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its statehood on May 16, 2025, the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS), a leading civil society organization, has made a strong appeal to the government to address critical unresolved issues affecting the state’s political and socio-economic landscape. In a letter to key political leaders, the organization has urged immediate intervention from the Indian government to restore the political rights of the Sikkimese Nepali community, ensure seat reservations for the Limboo and Tamang communities, and safeguard Sikkim’s special constitutional status under Article 371F.

While the golden jubilee of Sikkim’s integration into India is a time for celebration, SNS asserts that it is also a moment for reflection on the state's progress and persisting challenges. The organization has voiced concerns over issues impacting the region and has called for unity among political parties to resolve them.

Key Demands of the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj:

1. Restoration of Political Rights for Sikkimese Nepali Community

One of the primary concerns raised by SNS is the long-standing issue of political representation for the Sikkimese Nepali community. Prior to Sikkim’s merger with India in 1975, the state had a seat reservation system ensuring fair representation for both the Bhutia-Lepcha and Sikkimese Nepali communities. However, the Presidential Order of 1979 removed these reservations for Sikkimese Nepalis, and despite assurances in 1980, no new system has been implemented. SNS has urged the government to rectify this imbalance and reinstate inclusive political representation.

2. Legislative Seat Reservation for Limboo and Tamang Communities

The Limboo and Tamang communities of Sikkim were granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in 2003, yet they have not been allotted reserved seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, despite Supreme Court directives and over two decades of waiting. SNS has emphasized the urgency of addressing this constitutional delay and ensuring these communities receive their rightful political representation.

3. Protection of Sikkim’s Special Status Under Article 371F

Article 371F, which was a fundamental part of Sikkim’s integration agreement with India, has seen dilution over the years through various legislative and policy changes, including:

The Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 1980

The Income Tax Act, 1988

The Finance Act, 2023

SNS has expressed concerns that these changes undermine Sikkim’s distinct identity and the promises made during its merger with India. The organization has called for a reaffirmation of Sikkim’s special constitutional guarantees.

Addressing Socio-Economic Challenges in Sikkim

Beyond political concerns, SNS has also highlighted pressing socio-economic issues affecting the state, including:

Rising unemployment and lack of job opportunities

Increasing substance abuse and mental health concerns

High suicide rates and declining fertility rates

Economic distress and financial instability

The organization has warned that neglecting these issues will continue to undermine Sikkim’s social and economic progress. SNS has urged policymakers to take concrete steps toward addressing these challenges to safeguard the well-being of Sikkim’s people.

Engagement with Government and Future Actions

The SNS has been actively engaging with the state administration and political stakeholders to push for their demands. In a recent meeting with Mr. Dhakal, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, the group submitted a memorandum reiterating the urgency of:

Restoring political rights for Sikkimese Nepalis

Granting legislative reservations for Limboo and Tamang communities

Strengthening constitutional protections under Article 371F

SNS State Coordinator Sonam Gyatso Sherpa emphasized the importance of unity in addressing these long-standing issues. He stated that, despite past setbacks, the people of Sikkim must come together to ensure justice and demand political will from the government to resolve these concerns.

As Sikkim gears up for its 50th statehood anniversary, SNS remains committed to raising awareness and advocating for policy action to secure the rights of its people. The organization has vowed to continue its efforts, ensuring that these issues receive the attention they deserve for the benefit of both present and future generations.