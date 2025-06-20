Sikkim’s ‘Connect to Earth’ initiative, launched by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in 2023, is gaining momentum as the state marks 50 years of statehood. The program, focused on sustainability and public participation in environmental action, has emerged as a key pillar of the government’s long-term agenda.

One of the most significant recent developments was the mass plantation campaign on World Environment Day 2025. Held under the banner “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” thousands of saplings were planted across districts, with CM Tamang calling the effort a tribute to both nature and motherhood. Officials say forest cover has steadily increased since the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power, with the recognition of Khachoedpalri Lake as the state’s first Ramsar site seen as a milestone in conservation efforts.

Waste management has become another area of focus. Building on Sikkim’s early move to ban single-use plastics, the government is now expanding composting and recycling efforts, especially in rural regions. Authorities are aiming to make eco-friendly practices part of daily life and reduce the overall environmental footprint.

The initiative is also notable for its community-first approach. Local residents are being encouraged to participate through organic farming, green festivals, and traditional practices that align with sustainability goals. CM Tamang recently met with senior Buddhist leaders in Delhi, where he emphasised the role of spiritual teachings in promoting environmental awareness.

At a recent Niti Aayog meeting, Tamang raised concerns about the vulnerability of National Highway 10, which frequently experiences landslides, calling for infrastructure upgrades that don’t compromise environmental safety.