Sikkim's Deekila Sherpa wins Miss Multimedia Title at 61st Femina Miss India World finals

Deekila Sherpa from Sikkim clinched the Miss Multimedia title at the 61st Femina Miss India Finals held in Odisha on April 18, 2026.

Representing her state with confidence and grace, Sherpa also made a strong impression in the Top 15 introduction round, showcasing poise, stage presence and charisma. Her journey has been marked by consistent achievements, including winning the Miss North East India title earlier this year.

Known for her elegance and captivating aura, Sherpa has emerged as a promising face in the pageant circuit, embodying beauty with purpose and determination. Her performance at the national stage reflects both her passion and commitment, making her one of the standout contestants of the competition.

With this recognition, Sherpa continues to make her mark, representing Sikkim and the Northeast with pride, as her journey in the world of pageantry moves forward.