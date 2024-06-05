Diwas Sharma, from Maneybong Dentam, has made Sikkim proud by emerging as the state topper in the NEET UG 2024 examination. Diwas achieved an outstanding score of 656 out of 720, showcasing his academic excellence and dedication.

Diwas's parents, Hari Prasad Sharma and Durga Sharma, are immensely proud of their son's remarkable achievement. His success is a testament to his hard work and the support he received from his family and community.

Diwas's accomplishment in the highly competitive NEET UG 2024 exam has brought recognition to his hometown and serves as an inspiration for other students in the state.