Sikkim’s Dr. Kalzang Topgyal Bhutia wins gold medal in Dermatology, tops MD exam 2025

Sikkim rejoices in pride as Dr. Kalzang Topgyal Bhutia, son of Sonam Detchu Bhutia and Hissey Doma Bhutia, has emerged as the topper of the 2025 M.D. examination, earning the prestigious Gold Medal in Dermatology, Venereology, and Leprosy.

A graduate of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, Dr. Bhutia’s achievement marks a significant milestone in his medical journey and brings immense pride to his home state.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Bhutia credited his success to his meantor, Dr. Ranjeeta Sapam, for her invaluable guidance and encouragement throughout the course. “I owe much of this achievement to my teacher and guide Dr. Ranjeeta Sapam, whose support helped me push my limits,” he said.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to his parents for their unwavering support and belief in him, and to his close friends, Dr. Nathan and Dr. Bidya Lakshmi, for their constant motivation during challenging times.

Dr. Bhutia’s success story is one of perseverance, long hours of study, and dedication to mastering the intricacies of dermatology. His achievement has drawn praise from faculty and peers at JNIMS, who hailed him as a rising star in the medical field.

Looking ahead, Dr. Bhutia plans to further his work in dermatology, combining clinical excellence with research and mentoring to inspire the next generation of doctors. His journey stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring medical students across Sikkim, Manipur, and the Northeast.