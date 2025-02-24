Dr. Sharman Rai, Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Department, Government of Sikkim, has been selected for the prestigious Best Indian Golden Personalities Award 2025 by the Friendship Forum of India (FFI).

This award is given to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional ability and outstanding performance in their respective fields.

Dr. Rai has made significant contributions to the development of the animal husbandry sector in Sikkim. His efforts in improving livestock management, veterinary services, and rural development have earned him recognition at both state and national levels. Under his leadership, several initiatives have been launched to enhance the welfare of farmers and the livestock industry in Sikkim.



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The Friendship Forum of India has been recognizing achievers from across the country for their outstanding work in various fields. In the past, several notable personalities from the Northeast region have received this prestigious award. Former Governors and Chief Ministers, including Shri Chaudhary Randhir Singh (former Governor of Sikkim), Shri S.C. Jamir (former Chief Minister of Nagaland), Shri Brington Buhai Lyngdoh (former Chief Minister of Meghalaya), Shri Neiphiu Rio (Chief Minister of Nagaland), and Shri Nabam Tuki (former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh), have all been honored with this award.

The Friendship Forum has previously conferred this award on other distinguished personalities such as Dr. G.V.G. Krishnamurthy (former Election Commissioner of India), Smt. Shyama Chona (leading educationist from Delhi), and Shri Rajkumar Buyya (renowned educationist from Australia). The selection of Dr. Sharman Rai for this award highlights his significant contributions to the government sector and public welfare.

The award, which consists of a Gold and Silver Trophy, will be sent to Dr. Rai by courier or post. Additionally, the Friendship Forum will publish a special book titled "Best Indian Golden Personalities Award," which will include details about the achievements of the awardees. This book will be distributed across major markets in India and will also be placed in libraries and offices of prestigious organizations such as FICCI and ASSOCHAM.