Sikkim's Dzongu Phidang Bailey Bridge, located in Mangan district, has suffered severe damage, disrupting vital connectivity to the Dzongu region and the popular tourist destinations of Lachung and Lachen.

The collapse of the bridge resulted in serious difficulties for both locals and tourists, who now have to settle for longer alternative routes to reach their destinations.

According to local sources, the bridge suffered significant damage, making it unsafe for vehicular movement. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the damage, but immediate repair efforts are expected to be taken up on a priority basis.

The bridge was a crucial link for residents and businesses in the area.

This incident comes just a month after another major bridge collapse in North Sikkim.

On February 11, the Sangkalang Bailey Bridge, built just a year ago, fell into the Teesta River while a truck was crossing. Fortunately, the vehicle made it to the other side safely. The 60-meter-long bridge, constructed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) under the Trishakti Corps, had been opened to traffic on January 1, 2025. It replaced an older bridge that was destroyed by the Teesta River in June 2024.

The collapse of the Sangkalang bridge disrupted connectivity between Mangan and Upper Dzongu, forcing travelers to use alternative routes that added over 90 minutes to their journey.

The newly damaged Dzongu Phidang Bailey Bridge is expected to cause further transportation challenges, especially for tourists heading to the scenic areas of Lachung and Lachen.