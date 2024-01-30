Nestled in the rugged terrains of East Sikkim, the Dzuluk Valley, also known as Zuluk, transformed into a winter wonderland after a fresh spell of snowfall.

Sikkim presently witnessed the cold spell of weather receiving snowfall in the upper reaches of the state in eastern and northern parts.

This quaint hamlet, perched at an altitude of 10,100 feet, is swathed in a pristine white blanket, making it appear as if it has descended straight from the heavens.

During the peak winter months from December to February, Zuluk experiences heavy snowfall, with temperatures plummeting to freezing points. The average temperature in December ranges from a high of 56°F (13°C) to a low of 38°F (3°C), creating a moderately chilly and humid atmosphere that is both invigorating and serene.

On January 30, the valley was shrouded in cloudy skies with snow, continuing the trend into the following days, promising a 70 per cent chance of snow showers and sleet, adding to the ethereal beauty of the region.

The landscape of Zuluk during this season is nothing short of magical, with the iconic zigzag road, comprising 32 hairpin turns, covered in snow, offering a breathtaking view of the Eastern Himalayan mountain range, including the majestic Kanchenjunga. The valley, once a pivotal transit point on the historic Silk Route from Tibet to India, now stands as a testament to nature's artistry, drawing visitors who seek solace and a glimpse of the untouched splendor of Sikkim.

Travelers to Dzuluk in these months are advised to carry heavy woolen garments to combat the cold. While the area is mostly devoid of hotels, homestays provide warm and cozy accommodations, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the true Sikkimese culture and hospitality amidst the snowy paradise.

As the valley dons its wintry attire, it becomes an offbeat destination for those looking to escape the cacophony of crowded tourist spots. The snow-covered roads and the tranquil environment offer a peaceful retreat, where one can enjoy the quietness of the mountains and the panoramic views that are simply otherworldly.

In conclusion, the Dzuluk Valley after a fresh snowfall is a sight to behold, a hidden gem in Sikkim that offers a serene and picturesque escape, making it an ideal destination for those who cherish the beauty of a snowy landscape and the tranquility it brings.

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