Following grievances from the students and the recent demise of one student on the college campus and the lack of a college dispensary, Sikkim's Education minister KN Lepcha, today visited Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College and took stock of the situation.

The Minister in an interaction with the media shared, “We have received many grievances from the students regarding basic facilities among all, and including proper washroom facilities is an utmost priority. We will work to fix the problem as the number of students has increased a lot over the year. We are taking up this issue immediately. The students have also requested for up-gradation of the playground and we will work on that as well. We will also work for the NAAC accreditation of the college soon.’’

The minister on the recent demise of the student said, “We met the family and they don't have any problem and it was just an accident so it should not be politicised.’’

For the unversed, one twenty-year-old student identified as Sam Tshering Lepcha of the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College in Tadong, died under mysterious circumstances at the college premises on June 28.

As per reports, the second semester B.Com student complained of nausea and immediately fainted.

He had friends with him at that time, who tried to provide medical assistance.

Many believe that his life could have been saved if college's own medical clinic would have been there.

According to an eyewitness, “The victim was on his way to the class passing along one of the corridors in the college premises. He complained of nausea and immediately fainted. He had friends with him at that time, who tried to provide medical assistance.”

Following that incident, Minister for education department KN Lepcha and area MLA (Tadong constituency) GT Dhungel visited Tadong college and interacted with the principal and students regarding various student grievances.