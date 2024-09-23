Eksha Kerung, a multifaceted talent from Rumbuk is ready to make her mark in the entertainment world as she stars in Warner Bros. Discovery's new reality show, 'Reality Rani's of the Jungle.' The series, featuring an all-women survival theme, will premiere on September 23 at 10 PM on the Discovery Channel and Discovery+.

Kerung, known for her diverse skills is not just an actress; she is also a police officer, the MTV Supermodel of the Year 2021, a passionate biker, and a two-time national-level athlete. Her background as a state-level boxer further adds to her dynamic persona, promising viewers an exhilarating and inspiring journey.

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