The Pang Lhabsol festival is celebrated across Sikkim in different monasteries today. The celebrations in the capital were held on the palace lawns, also called Tsuklakhang. The grand celebrations were marked by masked dances.

Three main dances were performed, an opening dance by young monks, the Pangtoed Cham or Victory Dance by masked laymen, and a final masked dance by monks dressed as Mt. Khangchendzonga in red and Yeshe Gonpu in blue. Devotees presented khadas (scarves) to both guardian deities.

Mount Khangchendzonga, revered in Sikkim as the chief guardian deity, is worshipped on Pang Lhabsol. The Dzonga deity was ordained by a Buddhist Guru to protect the people here, blessing the land with rainfall, good harvest, and helping the people stay away from natural calamities, in turn, people were to make humble entreaties to the deity.

Devotees offered fruits and other edibles at the monastery. The Tshuglakhang Trust organised the puja and celebrations.

The day also commemorates the blood brothership between the Lepchas and Bhutias.

Taking the social media platform, Chief Minister of Sikkim wrote, “I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Pang Lhabsol.

Pang Lhabsol symbolizes unity and brotherhood amongst the Sikkimese people, and historically, the day commemorates the treaty of brotherhood between the Lepcha and the Bhutia communities at Kabi Lungchok.

It is a unique festival of Sikkim celebrated annually to commemorate the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of Sikkim.

On this special day, I offer my prayers to our guardian deity to bless Sikkim with everlasting peace and guide us on the path to progress and prosperity.”

This festival is unique to Sikkim and commemorates the consecration of Mount Khangchendzonga as the guardian deity of Sikkim. It is believed that the mountain god played an active role in introducing Buddhism into this former kingdom.

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According to a handwritten biography by Lhatsun Chenpo, the chief propagator of Buddhism in Sikkim, it was divine visions sent by the mountain god which guided him to Demajong (the hidden valley of rice, as Sikkim is referred to by the Bhutias).To this day, the mountain god is invoked and prayed upon at Pang Lhabsol to continue protecting Sikkim.