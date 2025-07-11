Sikkim’s first commercial lady pilot adopts Yak ‘Abo’ under wildlife conservation drive

Sikkim's first commercial lady pilot, Captain Juhie Palmo Chettri, adopted a Yak named ‘Abo’, the oldest resident of the Himalayan Zoological Park, under the ‘My Child From Wild’ initiative.

Captain Juhie, who hails from Dodak, West Sikkim, is the daughter of Prem Kumar Chettri, a retired Divisional Forest Officer, and Smt Tshering Choden Bhutia. After completing her pilot training in Arizona, USA, she joined IndiGo Airlines as a first officer in 2010. Since then, she has flown across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including major destinations like Dubai.

Despite her high-flying career, Captain Juhie has remained closely connected to her roots and the natural beauty of the Himalayan region. Her recent decision to adopt ‘Abo’, a grandfather Yak, with a donation of ₹10,000, reflects her deep concern for the environment and the well-being of mountain wildlife.

In her statement, Captain Juhie expressed her gratitude for being associated with the ‘My Child From Wild’ cause. She said, “Adopting and caring for animals isn’t just a kind gesture—it’s one of the greatest contributions a person can make. I’m honoured to be part of this journey.”

She added that the smallest act of kindness can leave the deepest impact, especially for those who cannot speak for themselves. Yaks, she said, are gentle and iconic symbols of the Himalayan landscape. However, their numbers are shrinking due to various challenges such as the decline in traditional herding, restricted cross-border movements, and climate change.

The presence of Yaks grazing in the high meadows, among wildflowers like Primulas, once defined the visual beauty of the Sikkim Himalayas. Today, with fewer herding families and changing environmental conditions, the future of the Yak appears uncertain. Through this adoption, Captain Juhie hopes to raise awareness about this issue and encourage others to take part in preserving these majestic creatures.

The Himalayan Zoological Park, which launched the ‘My Child From Wild’ initiative, welcomed Captain Juhie warmly into their adoption family. The campaign allows individuals to sponsor and support animals in the park, ensuring better care, food, and medical attention for them.

The team thanked Captain Juhie for her generous support and for using her platform to advocate for wildlife conservation. Her actions remind us that success is not just about personal achievements, but also about giving back to society and nature.