The first-ever Sikkim Forest Sports Meet commenced at the Khelo India Centre of Excellence in Reshithang, on April 19, under the theme "Sports for Camaraderie" focusing on unity, fitness, and teamwork among forest personnel.

The event was inaugurated by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Raju Basnett, who officially declared the meet open in the presence of Upper Burtuk Area MLA and advisor Kala Rai, the guest of honour.

The inaugural ceremony saw a warm welcome from the Principal Secretary of the forest department, who underscored the importance of fostering stronger connections among foresters from across the state’s districts.

He further emphasised that the event would be conducted in an environmentally responsible manner, encouraging officials to maintain cleanliness and ensure the venue is left in better condition than before.

The opening day of the three-day event featured a series of athletic competitions, attracting participants from various forest divisions across all six districts of Sikkim.

Contestants showcased their athleticism and sportsmanship in a range of track and field events.