Sikkim's Mountain Rush TSD Rally 2025 crossed the finish line with a prize distribution ceremony held at a local hotel in Gangtok on April 26 evening.

Organised by Summit Times and Service to Mankind in collaboration with the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, the event marked a historic milestone, blending the thrill of motorsport with the celebration of Sikkim’s 50 years of Statehood.

Deputy Mayor of Gangtok Municipal Corporation, Tshering Palden Bhutia, graced the occasion as the chief guest. She was joined by Press Secretary to the Chief Minister, Yougan Tamang, and Officer on Special Duty (Political Affairs) to the chief minister, Karma Subba, as guests of honour. Secretary of the Information and Public Relations Department, Annapurna Alley, was also present, lending further significance to the celebrations.

Congratulating the rally teams, the dignitaries praised their demonstration of grit, precision, and teamwork as they navigated Sikkim’s challenging terrains across all six districts.

They emphasised that the rally’s spirit of resilience reflected the progress and endurance that have characterized Sikkim’s five decades as a democratic state.

Trophies and certificates were awarded to winners across multiple categories:

National Category:

Driver: Soham Hazra | Navigator: Nirav Mehta Driver: SK Aniruddha | Navigator: Prakash M Driver: Uday Ganguli | Navigator: Rudrangsho Dey Driver: SK Ajgar Ali | Navigator: Ibrahim Ali Shaikh Driver: Jogendra Kumar Jaiswal | Navigator: Chandan Sen

Open Experts Category:

Driver: Shekhar Choudhury | Navigator: Souradeep Dutta Driver: Deep Dutta | Navigator: Suvrajit Dutta Driver: Rajib Sarkar | Navigator: Adithya Anthony A

Open Amateur Category:

Driver: Sumit Priyadarshi | Navigator: Padmaja Priyadarshi Driver: Tshegyal Tashi | Navigator: Leon Wangdi Driver: Asjad Ahmed Choudhury | Navigator: Dr. Sukrana Choudhury

Sikkim Local Category:

Driver: Rikzel Sonam Rinchen Bhutia | Navigator: Jona Namgyal Lepcha Driver: Ritik Agarwal | Navigator: Abi Jaiswal Driver: Dorjee Thendup Bhutia | Navigator: Karma Lhendup Bhutia

In his address, Yougan Tamang lauded the participants for showcasing endurance and discipline, and highlighted the growing importance of motorsports in enhancing Sikkim’s profile as a destination for adventure tourism.

Participants too shared their experiences, applauding the rally’s breathtaking routes, technical rigor, and the seamless organization that made the event an unforgettable adventure.

The ceremony also honoured the sponsors and partners whose support fueled the rally’s success.

As the evening concluded, the Mountain Rush TSD Rally 2025 was hailed not just as a landmark motorsport event but as a spirited celebration of Sikkim’s dynamic journey — a fitting tribute to a people and a state forever in motion toward greater horizons.