Sikkim's first-ever under-13 girls' football team is set to compete in the National Championship in Madhya Pradesh. The historic milestone marks a significant step forward for youth sports development in the northeastern state.

The squad, comprising talented young athletes from across Sikkim, has undergone rigorous training at Jautar Stadium in Soreng district. Head Coach Urgen Pintso Sherpa led the preparation efforts, supported by Assistant Coach Prikila Tamang.

Team Manager Samten Doma Lepcha and Physiotherapist Yashna Chettri will accompany the girls to ensure their well-being during the tournament.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed his support for the team on social media, stating, "I extend my heartiest best wishes to the team and hope they achieve outstanding results, making us all proud."