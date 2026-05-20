Sikkim’s fish production crosses 1,000 metric tonnes under PMMSY boost

Fish production in Sikkim has crossed the 1,000 metric tonne mark for the first time, marking a major turnaround in the State’s fisheries sector, officials said.

According to the Directorate of Fisheries, Government of Sikkim, fish production increased to 1,070 metric tonnes in 2025–26, a sharp rise from around 400 metric tonnes recorded in 2021–22.

Officials attributed the growth largely to the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the Centre’s flagship scheme aimed at promoting sustainable and responsible development in the fisheries sector.

The scheme has significantly expanded livelihood opportunities in the State, with nearly 2,000 people currently engaged in fisheries-related activities under the programme.

The fisheries sector in Sikkim includes varieties such as Rainbow Trout along with capture fisheries, which have seen growing demand in local markets.

Officials said the produce has been receiving a positive market response, with traders and consumers showing increasing interest in locally produced fish. They noted that the availability of buyers has strengthened confidence among fish farmers and contributed to the sector’s steady growth.

The development is being seen as a major milestone for Sikkim’s fisheries landscape, transforming fishing from a subsistence activity into a viable source of income for thousands of families across the State.

Authorities said the continued implementation of PMMSY is expected to further strengthen infrastructure, production and market linkages in the fisheries sector in the coming years.