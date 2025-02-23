A cultural delegation from Sikkim captivated audiences at the Mahakumbh Utsav 2025 with electrifying performances of traditional folk dance and music. The festival, held from February 17 to 23, brought together artists from across India, offering a grand stage for the northeastern state’s rich artistic heritage.

Led by Padma Shri recipient and Sangeet Natak Akademi laureate Naren Gurung, the 15-member troupe showcased Sikkim’s vibrant traditions through performances of Chandii Dance, Sorathi Dance, and Tamang Selo.

Accompanied by a team of skilled musicians, the dancers enthralled spectators with their rhythmic precision and colourful attire. Folk dance choreographer Deepak Darnal played a key role in shaping the performances, ensuring the authenticity of each presentation.

The event was organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) under the Ministry of Culture, highlighting the diverse artistic legacy of India’s northeastern states. Sikkim’s delegation received widespread applause, with many praising the energy and cultural depth of their performances.

Reflecting on the experience, Naren Gurung expressed gratitude for the opportunity, acknowledging the support of organisers and the enthusiastic reception from the audience. “A heartfelt thanks to the organisers for this wonderful platform and to everyone who supported and encouraged us. Let’s continue to celebrate and preserve our traditions together,” Gurung said.

The team, which embarked on its journey on February 15, concluded its participation on February 23, marking a memorable cultural exchange at one of India’s most significant festivals.