Popular folk dancer from Sikkim, Dilu Tamang, adorned in vibrant traditional attire, enthralled the audience at “Ullas,” a cultural event held in Osaka, Japan.





The event, organized by the Indian Social Society Komochi Kobe, aimed at promoting Indian folk arts on the global stage, saw Dilu perform the traditional Tamang Selo, Ghatu, and Maruni dances—each performance leaving a lasting impression of grace and cultural richness.

Dilu Tamang's participation in this prestigious international event was a reflection of her exceptional talent and dedication to preserving India's folk heritage. She was selected by the esteemed Sangeet Natak Akademi to represent India at this cultural showcase, a testament to her excellence in traditional dance.

“I am honored to represent India and share our rich folk traditions with the world. The response from the audience has been overwhelming, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the global appreciation of Indian culture,” said Dilu.