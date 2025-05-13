Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba marked the state's 50th year since joining the Indian Union with a strong message on the need for grassroots democracy, better infrastructure, and inclusive development.

Speaking at the SIKKIM\@50 Golden Jubilee Conclave in Gangtok, Subba emphasised that the democratic promise made in 1975 must benefit every citizen. “Fifty years ago, our elders made a bold decision to become part of India, with the hope of building a better future through democracy. That dream was not just for some people, but for everyone in Sikkim,” he said.

Organised by the Press Club of Sikkim and the Department of Information and Public Relations, the event brought together officials, journalists, academics and members of civil society to reflect on the state’s progress.

Subba, one of the youngest MPs from the region, spoke candidly about his own journey and the responsibilities of leadership. “When I went to Delhi, I carried the hopes of Sikkim. But when we go abroad, we represent India as a whole,” he noted, underlining the dual identity Sikkimese citizens carry as both regional and national representatives.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure issues, Subba singled out National Highway 10, Sikkim’s main arterial route, as a concern. He explained that efforts to move its oversight from Bengal’s PWD to a central agency were strategic. “Now, with that shift, we can directly work with the central government and improvements are ongoing,” he said.

Despite central funds flowing into the Northeast, Subba said the impact remains uneven. “We talk about big projects and big investments. But if a villager still can’t benefit, what is the use?” he questioned, urging for more effective delivery of welfare schemes.

He also voiced support for a strong civil society and a responsible media. “Today, the media has grown. But we also need to maintain its credibility,” Subba said, commending the Press Club of Sikkim for upholding neutrality.

Closing his address, Subba reminded attendees of the temporary nature of public office. “None of us hold these posts forever. We must do our best while we are here, because tomorrow we will be citizens again.”