Sikkim’s Girish and The Chronicles set for first Australia–New Zealand tour

AGT fame and former openers for Guns N' Roses, Sikkim-based hard rock band Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) are all set to bring their high-voltage live show to Australia and New Zealand this month, marking their first-ever tour of the region.

Having earned global attention through their appearance on America's Got Talent and sharing stages with international rock legends, the band has rapidly emerged as one of Asia’s most internationally visible modern hard rock acts. Known for arena-ready hooks, technical finesse and soaring vocals, GATC have built a growing fan base across continents.

Over the years, the band has toured extensively across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, performing at major festivals and iconic venues. They have shared bills with globally recognised acts such as Nazareth, Skid Row and Alter Bridge, strengthening their standing in the international rock circuit.

Frontman Girish Pradhan has also collaborated with prominent names in the rock and metal world, including Chris Adler (Lamb of God, Megadeth), George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob), and Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, Trans-Siberian Orchestra). These collaborations have positioned him among the few Indian rock vocalists to work extensively with internationally established artists in the genre.

Originating from the Himalayan state of Sikkim, Girish and The Chronicles have steadily carved out their place in the global rock landscape through consistent releases, energetic performances and a steadfast commitment to classic hard rock influences.

The upcoming Australia and New Zealand run marks another significant milestone, with the band becoming the first English-language rock act from Northeast India to tour the region.

Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates – March 2026

19 March 2026 — Brisbane, Australia — Crowbar

20 March 2026 — Melbourne, Australia — Max Watts

21 March 2026 — Sydney, Australia — Crowbar

22 March 2026 — Auckland, New Zealand — Studio The Venue

28 March 2026 — Perth, Australia — Victoria Gardens

Tickets and event details are available through venue outlets and the band’s official platforms.