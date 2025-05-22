“Sikkim’s Golden Jubilee is not just a celebration for our state, but a historic milestone for the entire nation,” said Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang during his address at the India Today State of the States Conclave: Sikkim @50 – The Glorious Journey & The Illustrious Road Ahead held on May 22.

Speaking on Sikkim's 50-year journey since its merger with India in 1975 as the 22nd state, CM Tamang expressed pride in the accomplishments of the small Himalayan state and gratitude towards the central leadership. “A small kingdom has completed 50 years as part of the Indian Union. I want to congratulate the people of Sikkim and the people of India. I also want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting Sikkim on May 29 to join us in this historic celebration,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that this year holds special significance not only for Sikkim but also for the India Today Group, which also completes 50 years. “This golden jubilee is a moment that will never come again. I am the sixth Chief Minister of Sikkim and feel privileged to lead the state during this defining phase,” he added.

Tamang recounted the challenges faced after coming to power in 2019, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Despite limited time and the global crisis, we prioritized health, education, and connectivity. We did our best with the time we had,” he said.

Speaking about the political mandate his government received, Tamang said, “In the 2024 assembly elections, we secured 31 out of 32 seats, and the one seat won by an opposition candidate was also reclaimed. Today, all 32 MLAs are from our party. This reflects the immense trust the people of Sikkim have placed in us.”

Speaking on the future direction, CM Tamang stated five key priorities for the state: connectivity, education, health, agriculture and employment. “Connectivity remains our top agenda. With the transfer of National Highway 10 to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), we have witnessed significant improvements. We are also expecting the introduction of railway services by 2026, which will unlock tremendous tourism potential,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced the inauguration of a new 500-bed hospital on May 29 in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and laid emphasis on improving health infrastructure. “We are upgrading district hospitals and laying the foundation for a new hospital in Pakyong district. We want to provide world-class health facilities to our people,” he said.

In the field of education, Tamang shared that Sikkim is leading under the new National Education Policy. “Our vision is to establish one university in every constituency so that our students do not have to go outside the state. We aim to create an ecosystem where they get world-class education at home,” he added.

He also spoke on the state’s efforts in agriculture and employment, noting that Sikkim’s per capita income now stands at Rs 7,181; the highest in the country. “Our focus is on creating sustainable livelihood and empowering the youth through skill development and entrepreneurship,” he said.

Thanking the Government of India, the Chief Minister expressed his support for the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. “Sikkim is fully aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047. We are determined to play our part and set an example of inclusive, sustainable development,” he said.