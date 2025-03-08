Sikkim's Gyalshing District Bhutia-Lepcha (BL) Executive Body was constituted at Kathok, Yuksam, during a coordination meeting chaired by the President and Vice President of the State Level Bhutia-Lepcha Association.

The initiative is part of a larger effort to establish executive committees in all districts of Sikkim to enhance coordination and address the needs of the Bhutia-Lepcha communities. With the successful formation of the first district-level BL committee, more such executive bodies are expected to be set up in the near future.

During the meeting, participants expressed their appreciation for the progress made for the Bhutia-Lepcha community since 2019, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. They acknowledged the government's role in addressing community concerns, reducing fear, and upholding the protection of Article 371F of the Constitution, which grants special safeguards to Sikkim.

Newly Appointed Executive Body of Gyalshing District Bhutia-Lepcha Association:

President: Thupden Rinzing Bhutia

Vice President: Dawa Tshering Lepcha

General Secretary: Ledup Dorjee Bhutia

Secretary: Sonam Wangda Bhutia

Treasurer: Karzang Bhutia

Coordinator I: Karma Gurmey Bhutia

Coordinator II: Lakpa Lepcha

Coordinator III: Pema Lepcha

Publicity Secretary I: Sangey Chopel Bhutia

Publicity Secretary II: Passang Thendup Bhutia

The meeting was attended by community members who unanimously agreed on the formation of the district-level body.