Sikkim’s Gyalshing on alert as landslides hit Singlitam, Rimbi; 128 evacuated

Sikkim’s Gyalshing district is witnessing heightened landslide activity at Singlitam and Rimbi following heavy rainfall, prompting the evacuation of 28 houses housing 128 people at Rimbi, while authorities continue road restoration, relief and safety measures in the affected areas.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) said the landslide incidents, reported since September 12, have affected residential areas and public infrastructure, with the District Administration and various line departments maintaining round-the-clock monitoring and response operations.

District Collector, Gyalshing, Tenzing Denzongpa, has been regularly visiting Singlitam and Rimbi to assess the situation and monitor damage to public assets and government property.

At Singlitam, seven directly affected households have been shifted to a relief centre at Singlitam Ward. More than 33 people, including elderly persons and children, are currently accommodated there, with the District Administration providing food and other essential relief supplies.

At Rimbi, authorities initially evacuated four houses comprising 18 family members from vulnerable locations. The affected families were shifted to relatives' homes and provided necessary relief assistance.

Following heavy rainfall and flooding on September 14, however, the situation at Rimbi was reassessed and the evacuation was expanded. A total of 28 houses comprising 128 people have now been evacuated and shifted to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra (GPK) as a precautionary measure.

The Roads and Bridges Department has been carrying out debris clearance and road restoration work continuously to facilitate vehicular movement in the affected areas.

Officials said the area around Mandir Point has been identified as the location associated with the main landslide activity. The lower-lying area towards Rimbi Ward remains vulnerable to further landslides, prompting authorities to advise residents in vulnerable locations to move to safer areas during heavy rainfall or whenever directed.

Landslide debris has accumulated along the NiK Kholsa stream, with rainwater carrying debris downstream towards Rimbi village and affecting houses along the stream's course. The increased flow of water and debris during heavy rainfall has already washed away the RCC bridge at Rimbi.

The debris accumulation is also obstructing the natural flow of water, raising the risk of a sudden release of accumulated water and debris during rainfall, officials said. Residents have therefore been advised to stay away from active landslide zones, debris accumulation areas and stream courses during periods of rain.

The main Rimbi River has also changed its course and is currently affecting the roadside flank. The State Government is taking steps to facilitate construction of a Bailey Bridge at a comparatively higher location to restore connectivity after the main road was completely washed away on the night of May 14, 2026.

At Singlitam, seven households from vulnerable locations have been relocated to the relief shelter. Four of these households were located below the public ground and three above it.

The administration has also installed lighting arrangements at the affected site to facilitate monitoring of landslide activity during rainfall. Fresh damage to some houses and poultry units was reported following the September 14 flooding, with relief assistance for the newly affected families scheduled to be provided by the SDM, Yuksom, on September 15.

A temporary bamboo bridge is also scheduled to be constructed from September 15 to facilitate public movement in the affected area. The site was jointly identified in consultation with local residents, SDM, Yuksom, Advisor N.B. Limboo, Panchayat members and other local representatives.

The District Administration is providing poly-alkathene water pipes to restore immediate water connectivity to the Rimbi relief camp and the main village water tank.

The Rimbi ICDS Centre, located directly below the expanding landslide area, was flooded following the heavy rainfall on September 14. In view of the potential risk to children, the concerned department has been advised to examine shifting the damaged centre to a safer location.

The SDM, Yuksom, is also conducting an assessment of land damage. Relief assistance applicable to affected landowners will be provided after completion of the assessment in accordance with prescribed norms.

The SSDMA said the District Administration, District Disaster Management Authority, concerned departments and local Panchayat representatives are closely monitoring the situation and continuing relief, response and safety measures.

Residents of Singlitam, Rimbi and other vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow directions issued by the authorities. They have also been asked to avoid unnecessary movement in landslide-prone areas during heavy rainfall, stay away from rivers, streams and drainage channels, particularly during intense or prolonged rain and at night, and report fresh cracks, ground movement, unusual sounds or sudden changes in water flow to local authorities.