A brand-new futsal arena was inaugurated at Pelling Chumpong Secondary School in Gyalshing District, Sikkim, on June 1, aimed at promoting physical well-being and sporting culture among school students and local youth.

The sports facility has been built under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) of the 17th Lok Sabha and is dedicated to students and youth of the region.

The inauguration was led by Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, Minister of Buildings and Housing Department, Government of Sikkim, who is also the Area MLA of 02 Yangthang Constituency. He was joined by MP Lok Sabha from Sikkim Indra Hang Subba and MLA of 05 Rinchenpong Erung Tenzing Lepcha.

The newly built futsal arena is considered one of the most modern sports facilities in the area. It was constructed using funds provided through MPLADS, which aims to improve local infrastructure across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Headmaster-in-charge of the school, N.T. Bhutia, said the arena is a welcome addition to the school’s facilities. “This is one of the best sports infrastructure projects our school has ever received,” he said with pride.

Pelling Chumpong Secondary School has a proud history in sports. One of its most well-known former students is Priya Chettri, an international football player who has represented Sikkim and India in many prestigious tournaments. Her achievements have been an inspiration to many young athletes in the region.

MP Indra Hang Subba, while addressing the gathering, said the futsal arena is dedicated to all the students of the school and the youth of the area. He stressed the importance of providing good sports facilities in rural areas so that young talent can be identified and nurtured. He also asked the School Management Committee (SMC) to maintain the arena properly and to make sure it is used to benefit all students. “We want to see more athletes like Priya Chettri coming from our villages,” he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including Zilla Panchayat members, local Panchayat leaders, members of the School Management Committee, the Joint Director of Education and staff, the ASP of Gyalshing District, the Joint Director of Sports, students, parents, and local residents.

To celebrate the opening of the arena and to encourage student participation in sports, an exhibition futsal match was also held. The match featured Minister Bhim Hang Limboo, MP Indra Hang Subba, and MLA Erung Tenzing Lepcha, who all took part in the friendly game. The match was symbolic and aimed to promote fitness, teamwork, and the importance of staying active among students.