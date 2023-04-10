The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) has strongly condemned the undemocratic proceedings that took place in the recent special assembly session in Sikkim. The party is particularly concerned about the dilution of Article 371F, which guarantees special provisions for Sikkim's protection.

The HSP argues that the dilution of the "Sikkimese" definition in the Finance Act 2023 has, in effect, diluted Article 371F. The Finance Act added two new categories to the definition, raising concerns about the erosion of the special status of the state.

The party notes that even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Chief, DR Thapa, has publicly stated that Article 371F has been diluted. However, during the special assembly session, BJP MLAs did not protest against the Chief Minister's claims that Article 371F has not been diluted. The HSP demands that BJP MLAs should resign from the party if they believe that Article 371F has been diluted.

The party has also called for greater transparency in the assembly proceedings. They argue that live telecasts of assembly proceedings are broadcasted in so many other states, but not in Sikkim. The HSP believes that the assemblies are called the parliament of democracy, and every Sikkimese should know what their lawmakers are doing in the assembly. By broadcasting assembly proceedings live, the government can ensure greater accountability and transparency.

Furthermore, the HSP strongly condemns the mishandling of former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling in the assembly. The party accuses the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the ruling party, of bulldozing parliamentary proceedings, a tactic they claim the SKM learned from its alliance partner BJP.