Sikkim’s Human Rights Commission sees sparse complaints despite statutory powers

The Sikkim State Human Rights Commission (SSHRC), a statutory body established in 2008 under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, continues to receive government funding, but its recent annual reports show a remarkably low number of complaints, raising questions over its public reach and accessibility.

A comparison of the Commission’s 2022–23 and 2024–25 Annual Reports shows that only around 2–3 fresh complaints were received each year during the two reporting periods. The number of cases disposed of has also remained low, with four cases closed in 2022–23 compared to two cases and one dismissed matter in 2024–25.

With Sikkim’s population exceeding six lakh, the limited number of complaints has raised questions over whether the figures reflect genuinely low levels of human rights violations or indicate limited public awareness about the Commission and its grievance-redressal mechanism.

The Commission has statutory powers comparable to those of a civil court, including the ability to summon witnesses, seek documents and recommend action in cases involving alleged violations. However, the reports cited do not indicate any structured public awareness initiatives such as village-level outreach, school programmes or broader campaigns aimed at educating citizens about human rights and the process of filing complaints.

Several complaints involving alleged assault, custody-related grievances and family disputes have also remained pending across multiple reporting periods, with some cases taking years without a conclusive outcome.

The low caseload becomes more notable when compared with other small states. Goa has reported more than a hundred fresh complaints in a recent reporting year, while the Tripura Human Rights Commission has recorded a rising number of complaints over the years, despite its own acknowledgment that public awareness about the institution remains a challenge.

The comparison suggests that population size alone may not explain the low number of complaints before the SSHRC. Greater public awareness, accessibility and confidence in the institution could play an important role in determining whether citizens approach the Commission.

While Sikkim’s reputation as a relatively peaceful and low-crime state may partly explain the low figures, the numbers also raise a larger question: are there genuinely fewer rights-related grievances, or are citizens simply unaware of where and how to seek redress?

The issue therefore highlights the need for greater public outreach, awareness and accessibility if the human rights machinery is to effectively connect with people across Sikkim.