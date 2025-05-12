The ongoing two-day 'DzoMaal'25' Indigenous Rice Showing Festival in Pentong, Dzongu, North Sikkim, is drawing attention to Sikkim's rich cultural heritage as the state celebrates the 50th anniversary of its statehood.

The event, held under the banner "Sunaulo Ani Samridhi Sikkim," is a collaborative effort between the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department and local communities.

MLA cum Advisor Ren Erung Tenzing Lepcha graced the festival as the chief guest, along with other officials from the tourism department, distinguished invited guests, local dignitaries, tourists, and the public. The festival’s primary objective is to highlight the traditions and culture of Sikkim, particularly its indigenous flora, fauna, and the unique cultivation of local rice varieties.

In line with Sikkim's golden jubilee celebrations, the festival serves as a platform for local entrepreneurs in the tourism sector to showcase the state’s indigenous farming practices, including the traditional cultivation of rice and other crops.

The organising committee has teamed up with local homestay owners and entrepreneurs to boost local tourism while promoting sustainability and cultural preservation.

The festival also hosted a series of insightful workshops aimed at empowering the local tourism sector and entrepreneurs.

These workshops covered key areas such as:

Eco-Tourism

Community Tourism

Rural Entrepreneurship

Village Workshops

Pilgrimage Tours

Cultural Heritage

Indigenous Food and Homestay Experiences

Kanchendzonga National Park

Bird Watching and Butterfly Watching

Moreover, the event featured an exciting array of traditional cultural performances, with stalls offering a variety of local products that celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions of the region.

Through these activities, the festival is not only fostering tourism but also enriching the cultural fabric of Sikkim, showcasing the beauty and diversity of its landscapes, traditions, and local heritage.