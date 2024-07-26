Jaslal Pradhan, a legendary boxer from Sikkim and an Arjuna Awardee has been appointed as the observer for the Indian boxing team at the Paris Olympics 2024. Pradhan, a veteran of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics will depart from India on July 30 to oversee the team's performance in the boxing tournament.

With his extensive experience and contributions to Indian boxing and also his decades of involvement in the sport, Pradhan brings a wealth of knowledge and insight that will be invaluable to the Indian boxers competing in Paris.

"I am honored to be given this responsibility and am confident that our boxers have a strong chance of winning a medal at the Paris Olympics," Pradhan said.