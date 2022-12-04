Jetson Dona Lama, a 9-year-old girl from the northeastern state of Sikkim has been making waves in the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’. The show airs on Zee TV on every weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Jetson’s mother Unish Hamal Tamang said, “I’m feeling really happy, proud, and blessed as she’s doing really well here. The whole team is working with her like from the costumes she’s wearing. She can beat the odds with this amazing experience. She’s working really hard as it is new for her from learning new songs as well.

Jetson made her way to the top 10 and has currently maintained a strong presence on the show. “When she was a little girl she used to watch animated shows, youtube videos, and all. Then we never knew she has that kind of potential but after she started singing at the school concerts, we got to know that she was really interested in this field. Maybe she knew that she has talent and wanted to encourage that part of her life”, Jetshen’s mother added.

Hailing from the Pakyong district of the state, Jetshen is also the Sikkim Idol Junior Category winner in 2022. Before lockdown, we convinced her to take part in the Sikkim Idol Season 1 to make her confident and to get rid of her stage fear. She started from there but due to the lockdown, the show got stopped. She was receiving good responses and views in the online competitions and came as the winner of the show”, Unish further added.

Jetson also performed in the pre-run event of 6th Sikkim Run at MG Marg and a video of her from that evening won many hearts online and became sensational overnight.

In her recent performance, Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini, who appeared on the was stunned to see the performance of contestant Jetshen Lama on the track ‘Tu Kya Jane O Bewafa’ from the 1974 film ‘Haath Ki Safai’. She called it as perfect as the original version.

After the performance of the 9-year-old girl from Sikkim, Hema Malini stated, “You are truly unbelievable, I couldn't have imagined that a girl like her who is so quiet behind the camera, can sing like this”.

“I thought a small shy girl had walked onto the stage, but after watching your performance, I can say that even the original song was not like this the way you sang it. Very beautiful”, Hema further praised her.