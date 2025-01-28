Joseph Sharma, a resident of Sikkim's Majitar and a jawan with the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), clinched the title of Himalayan Roadies Season 6, a popular adventure reality show held in Nepal.

Sharma demonstrated remarkable determination, resilience, and a wide array of skills throughout the intense competition, earning accolades from both the judges and the audience.

His journey on the show showcased not only his physical and mental strength but also his ability to adapt and excel under challenging circumstances.

The first episode of this season premiered on October 14 on Himalayan TV. The season is reminiscent of past successes, particularly that of Naseeb Tamang, who became the first Sikkimese winner of the competition in Season 4.