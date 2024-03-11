In a recent update on the health status of K. N. Rai, former Speaker of the Sikkim Assembly and a senior leader of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), medical authorities have shared significant progress following the alleged assault on March 1, 2024. The medical bulletin, released today by Max Super Specialty Hospital in Patparganj, sheds light on Rai's condition and the steps taken towards his recovery.

Upon admission to the hospital on March 3, 2024, K. N. Rai's condition was critical, marked by severe injuries to his face and body, including facial swelling, difficulty in mouth opening, and pain in the back and hip. Diagnostic scans revealed multiple facial fractures and a possible skull injury, alongside inflammation in the lungs due to the aspiration of blood. Under intensive care, Rai underwent a complex corrective surgery involving a team of maxillofacial surgeons, plastic surgeons, and expert anaesthetists.

Following the surgery, Rai remained in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for two to three days, requiring ventilator support due to the extensive nature of the procedure and associated blood loss. However, his condition has since improved, and he has been shifted out of the ICU. While Rai is still considered to be in a precarious state, medical professionals express optimism about his gradual recovery.

Dr. Manoj K. Johar, representing Max Super Specialty Hospital, emphasized the ongoing clinical monitoring and follow-up appointments Rai will require over the coming weeks. Despite the progress, Rai's situation warrants continued observation and care.

The assault on K. N. Rai, allegedly by supporters of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), occurred on March 1, 2024, near the Sikkim-Bengal border while he was en route to console a grieving family.