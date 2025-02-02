Sikkim's Khecheopalri Lake in Gyalshing district has been officially designated as a 'Ramsar Wetland of International Importance', Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced.

The declaration coincides with World Wetlands Day and marks a significant milestone in Sikkim’s environmental conservation efforts.

Expressing his joy over the recognition, CM Tamang described Khecheopalri Lake as a breathtaking natural marvel known for its crystal-clear waters, rich biodiversity, and deep spiritual significance. He emphasised that this designation strengthens the state's commitment to preserving its ecological and cultural heritage.

The Ramsar status ensures that the lake will receive global attention and support, paving the way for sustainable management practices and enhanced conservation efforts.

The recognition also highlights the vital role wetlands play in mitigating climate change.

CM Tamang called upon the people of Sikkim to unite in safeguarding the lake’s future, stressing that this achievement is not an endpoint but a beginning of renewed conservation efforts. He urged everyone to work together to protect Khecheopalri Lake for future generations.