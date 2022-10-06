Kunzang Topgay Bhutia on October 5 won the ''Rubaru Mr. India 2022'' Grand International title this year which was held in Thailand.

The 24-year-old Bhutia has conferred the title during the grand finale held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Chennai on October 05. Besides this, he also won the title of 'Best Interview'.

Earlier, Tseteej Shiwakoty from Sikkim also won Rubaru Mr. India Global 2021 and represented India in Mister Global 2021, held in Thailand.

Bhutia will be representing India in the most celebrated Mister Grand International to be held in Brazil in November 2022.

Bimersh Rasaily from Kurseong also bagged the title of Rubaru Mr. India 2022 East and the ‘Style Icon’ subtitle. Bimersh (21) is a son of Dilipa Rasaily and Deoraj Rasaily.

On the other hand, Biswajit Roy from Siliguri won Rubaru Mr. India 2022 National Universe title also with a subtitle of ‘Perfect Body’.

The 28-year-old Biswajit is the son of Pratima Roy and Lt. Pradhan Roy.

Notably, Bhutia is also the title holder of Mr. Sikkim Manhunt 2018 and he is the son of Chung Chung Bhutia and Tamding Tshering Bhutia.

Bhutia, Bimersh Rasaily, and Biswajit Roy are mentored and managed by Yougan Tamang, Organiser, Mr. Sikkim Manhunt, and Co-Founder Sikkim Chronicle.