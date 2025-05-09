The Kuzu Cultural Festival, held at MG Marg in Gangtok, brought together the diverse cultural expressions of Sikkim in a vibrant display of unity and tradition.



Bhim Hang Limboo graced the occasion as the distinguished guest, while Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, MP Dr. Indra Hang Subba, and MLA and Advisor to the Tourism Department Sudesh Kumar Limboo were welcomed as guests of honour.

Escorted by Tashi T. Bhutia, Vice President Incharge of the SKM Cultural Wing, and Monaj Lama, State Coordinator, the dignitaries joined a large crowd in witnessing a colorful lineup of folk performances that celebrated Sikkim’s ethnic diversity.

The Nepal Cultural Group enchanted spectators with their vibrant folk dances, followed by the rhythmic and culturally rich performance of the Sukhim Yakthung Sapsok Songchumbho (Limboo).



The All Sikkim Mangar Association also took the stage, delivering traditional songs and dances that highlighted the deep-rooted heritage of the Mangar community.

The festival was marked by enthusiastic participation and reaffirmed the government’s efforts to preserve and promote the cultural legacy of the state.