Sikkim Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa inaugurated the Kuzu Cultural Festival, commemorating 50 years of the state's statehood.

The festival will serve as a grand platform to showcase Sikkim's rich cultural heritage and traditions, bringing together 21 diverse ethnic communities in a spirit of unity and pride. The event is being organised by the Culture department.

After inaugurating the festival, the deputy speaker flagged off a heritage walk and an art exhibition.

The heritage walk will enable participants to explore Gangtok’s cultural institutions, oral histories, and spiritual atmosphere. Guided by local storytellers, participants will discover the city’s diverse communities, rituals, and connection to nature, promoting appreciation, and preservation of its heritage.

The heritage walk will be held from May 1 to 10.

The art exhibition ‘Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition’ explores the cultural, artistic, and historical connections between Aboriginal people and the Canning stock route.

The exhibition features 25-30 conserved artefacts of Sikkimese importance, highlighting their transformation through ethical conservation practices, with before-and-after treatment records and reference photographs— offering a deeper understanding of heritage preservation.

‘Yiwarra: The Canning Stock Route Exhibition and artefacts from the Sikkim State Archives will be on display at Bhanu Udhyan, near the State Archives Building from May 1 to May 10.

The event was also attended by MLA cum Advisor UDD and Food & Civil Supplies department Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, Gangtok Mayor Nell Bahadur Chettri, Deputy Mayor Tshering Palden Bhutia, Secretary Culture department Basant Lama.