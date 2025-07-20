Lakpa Moktan, popularly known as JoJo, has emerged as a grassroots leader with a compassionate heart and relentless energy, dedicated to uplifting the poor, sick, and marginalized. Aligned with Chief Minister P.S. Golay’s development-focused vision under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), JoJo has worked tirelessly to ensure education for underprivileged students, provide healthcare support to families in distress, and create livelihood opportunities, touching countless lives across the state.

“His work is not just social service—it is the extension of HCM’s governance at the grassroots,” said Dr. Neeraj Adhikari, Students Wing Coordinator of SKM. “JoJo ensures that no one is left behind.”

While JoJo's work is celebrated by many, it has also faced criticism from some quarters. Detractors associated with the Citizen Action Party (CAP) including Ganesh Rai, Prakash Parajuli, T.R. Sharma, and others have often voiced opposition to his efforts. However, SKM leaders argue that these criticisms stem not from concern, but from resistance to change and progress.

“These individuals stand against the empowerment of the poor,” said Dr. Adhikari. “They resist policies that help students access better education and uplift families through social equity. Their approach is regressive, unlike the forward-looking development model of SKM and CM Golay.”

What makes JoJo different, according to those who have worked closely with him, is his personal involvement. Whether helping a struggling taxi driver put food on the table, or guiding young students through career challenges, JoJo leads by example. His approach combines compassion, humility, and the spirit of public service.

JoJo’s commitment to non-violence, unity, and empathy has also made him a role model for youth across Sikkim. His leadership is not loud or aggressive; it is steady, reliable, and deeply rooted in community engagement.

In a state where development has reached remote corners under CM P.S. Golay’s leadership, JoJo represents the local face of that progress. He brings policies to people, turning government schemes into real-life solutions for those who need them the most.