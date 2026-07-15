Sikkim's legendary 'Rankey Bhoot' returns as Namchi Mela kicks off on July 16

One of Sikkim's oldest and most unique cultural traditions is set to come alive once again as the Namchi Rankey Mela 2026 begins on July 16, bringing back the legendary Rankey Bhoot, a towering effigy believed to symbolise the evil force that destroys crops.

The two-day festival, to be held on July 16 and 17, is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across Sikkim and neighbouring states. Organised under the theme "Where Legacy Becomes Heritage, and Heritage Inspires the World," the mela celebrates the region's rich folklore, indigenous traditions and agricultural heritage.

The Rankey Bhoot, regarded as one of Sikkim's most recognisable traditional figures, is now celebrated only in Namsum, making the festival a rare opportunity to witness a centuries-old custom that has nearly disappeared elsewhere.

In a first, organisers have unveiled the effigy ahead of the main celebrations, allowing residents and tourists to interact with it and take photographs before the ceremonial procession.

"The Rankey Bhoot is one of the most iconic traditional figures. You won't find this anywhere else in India. Nowadays, it is celebrated only in Namsum," an organiser said.

He added that the early unveiling was aimed at encouraging visitors to share photographs on social media and help popularise the festival beyond the state.

The highlight of the celebrations will take place on the evening of July 16, when local shamans, known as Jhankris, will lead a grand traditional procession through Namchi. Accompanied by music, rituals and cultural performances, the procession will culminate in the ceremonial burning of the Rankey Bhoot.

According to local belief, the effigy represents the destructive force that damages crops and threatens agricultural prosperity. Its burning symbolises the victory over evil and is performed as a ritual prayer for a bountiful harvest and a prosperous farming season.

"It is done as part of a ritual for a good harvest. According to local belief, this ghost represents the force that destroys and consumes crops. People burn the effigy with the hope that, from the next day onwards, the crops will grow well. It is a traditional myth and a ritual symbolising prayers for a prosperous harvest," the organiser said.

With its blend of mythology, ritual and community participation, the Namchi Rankey Mela continues to preserve one of Sikkim's most distinctive cultural legacies while introducing the unique tradition to a wider audience.