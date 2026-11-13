A 52-km stretch of National Highway 10, considered the lifeline of Sikkim, will remain closed to all vehicular traffic every night for a month from Friday to facilitate road protection and landslide mitigation work.

According to a circular issued by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the restriction will remain in force between Coronation Bridge in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim from 9 pm to 6 am daily until December 13.

The closure is intended to facilitate excavation, slope protection and landslide mitigation work along the vulnerable highway stretch.

NHIDCL has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid the affected stretch during the restricted hours.

Travellers heading towards Sikkim can use alternative routes via Gorubathan-Lava-Pedong-Rhenock or Siliguri-Odlabari-Gorubathan-Lava-Algarah-Pedong-Rhenock-Pakyong-Gangtok.

The alternative routes cover approximately 175-190 km and may take seven to eight hours, depending on road conditions.

NH-10 is a crucial road link connecting Sikkim with the rest of the country and is frequently affected by landslides and adverse weather conditions.