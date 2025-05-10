Darjeeling MP and BJP National Spokesperson, Raju Bista visited the ongoing repair and reconstruction works on National Highway 10 (NH-10) today. He was joined by officials from the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the agency responsible for executing the project. During the visit, Bista inspected the progress of work and appreciated the efforts being made to improve this vital road link.



Speaking to reporters after the inspection, Raju Bista said NH-10 is not just a road; it is the main lifeline for the people of Kalimpong, Darjeeling, the Dooars and Sikkim. He said that this highway is especially important as it connects these areas with the rest of India and also serves as a strategic route in terms of national security, especially given its proximity to the Indo-China border.



“The NHIDCL team is doing important work in repairing and strengthening this highway, particularly in areas that are prone to landslides. Their efforts will ensure that people can travel safely, especially during the monsoon season,” Bista said.



He recalled that in 2024, he had strongly advocated for the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of NH-10 to be handed over to NHIDCL. “It was a landmark moment,” he said. “I knew that NHIDCL had the technical expertise and resources to take up this difficult task and complete it on time. Now, we are seeing the results on the ground.”

Bista said that once fully upgraded, NH-10 will not only benefit the residents of Kalimpong and Sikkim, but also boost tourism, trade, and economic development in the entire region. “Better roads mean better lives. Our farmers, students and daily commuters will all benefit from improved connectivity,” he added.



The MP also expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for giving priority to the development of NH-10. “Their vision and support have made this possible. We are seeing the government's commitment to the Northeast and the border areas,” he said.