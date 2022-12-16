Sikkim's lone Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba on December 16 demanded the Limboo -Tamang seat reservation and tribal status of 12 left out communities of Sikkim issues in Parliament.



MP Subba claimed that Limboo Tamang community of Sikkim achieved tribal status in the year 2003 but till date they do not have any seats reserved in state assembly.



MP Subba demanded the concern ministry to expedite the process. He said that Sikkim has 12 left out communities who has the right to attain tribal status on the basis of article 371 F.



MP Subba shared "During discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribe) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, I apprised the house regarding pending demand of inclusion of 12 left-out communities of Sikkim in Schedule tribe. Among three major communities of Sikkim, Bhutia and Lepcha community where included in schedule tribe in 1978 and Limboo and Tamang communities in the year 2003.

Despite the fact that we share similar tribal traits and socio-economic conditions, 12 communities have not been included yet in schedule tribe despite State government’s repeated appraisal to the union government.

“I also appraised the house the importance of preservation and development of languages and dialects of the tribal community. It is important that regional institutions must be involved in this task. It is not just about social and economic development but preservation of identity as well.”, he shared.

It must be mentioned that, as far as demand of tribal status of 12 left out communities is concerned, Office of the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India has already submitted its report saying the communities don't pose any tribal traits but this time SKM led government had decided to approach the issue in different way on the basis of article 371 F.