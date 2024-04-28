Phurba Tamang, known as the Marathon Girl of Sikkim, achieved a remarkable feat by securing the Silver medal in the 25-29 Age category at the prestigious Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru Marathon. She hails from Lingmoo in South Sikkim.

The event marked its 16th edition, commenced on Sunday morning with a revised route that challenged participants from various parts of the country and beyond.

Unlike previous editions that typically started and ended at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, this year's marathon kicked off at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground and concluded at the Army Public School, adding a new dimension to the race.

The competition witnessed the participation of elite runners representing different regions of India and international contenders. Notably, Kenya showcased its renowned prowess in distance running by fielding strong contingents in both the men's and women's categories.

Phurba Tamang's achievement reflects her dedication, endurance, and skill in the marathon, earning her a well-deserved place on the podium and recognition as a standout performer in the World 10K Bengaluru Marathon.