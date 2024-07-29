Sikkim's Marathon Man, Amar Subba secured a silver medal in the 24 Hours & 100 Km National Championship 2024, held at Kanteerava Stadium Bangaluru, on July 27-28.

The athlete clinched the medal by covering 471 laps, emerging as the first runner up in the Open Male category of the national championship.

The 55-year-old defied the odds and proved that age is just a number after he marked a distance of 188.40 kms through 471 laps.

Subba's determination and will power is an inspiration to the young generation.