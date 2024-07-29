Sikkim's Marathon Man secures silver medal in national championship
Amar Subba from Sikkim secured a silver medal in the 24 Hours and 100 Km National Championship 2024 held in Bengaluru. The 55-year-old athlete covered 471 laps, marking a distance of 188.40 kms.
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Sikkim's Marathon Man, Amar Subba secured a silver medal in the 24 Hours & 100 Km National Championship 2024, held at Kanteerava Stadium Bangaluru, on July 27-28.
The athlete clinched the medal by covering 471 laps, emerging as the first runner up in the Open Male category of the national championship.
The 55-year-old defied the odds and proved that age is just a number after he marked a distance of 188.40 kms through 471 laps.
Subba's determination and will power is an inspiration to the young generation.
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