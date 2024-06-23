The Northeast Football Development Council (NEFDC) has appointed a new executive body during its Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) in Guwahati. Menla Ethenpa, President of the Sikkim Football Association, has been elected as the Senior Vice President of the council.

Tete Hmar, President of the Mizoram Football Association and Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare for the Government of Mizoram, will lead the NEFDC as its new President. Kipa Ajay, Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, has been chosen as the Secretary General.

The AGM focused on crucial aspects of football development in the Northeast region. Discussions included the promotion of Dr T Aao and the launch of the North East Champion League. The council also emphasised the importance of mutual cooperation among member associations.

Ethenpa, representing the Sikkim Football Association at the meeting, expressed the council's dedication to advancing football across the Northeast. He stated, "We are committed to the overall development of football throughout the Northeast and look forward to collaborating to achieve this ultimate goal."